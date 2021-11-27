Song and music constitute the soul of a nation, says Governor

Latest edition of Bhavan’s Cultural Festival conducted

“Song and music constitute the soul of a people, a nation. They are crucial elements of a culture. India’s music and songs are abodes of India’s soul,” said Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Bhavan’s Cultural Festival 2021 organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in the city.

The Governor went on to say that the city had made a name for itself in the world as a patron of music and songs, so much so that it attracted legends and music-lovers from across the world.

“Let this spirit continue forever and further blossom,” he said.

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, vice-chairman, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, welcomed the gathering.

N. Ravi, chairman, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, said the city was a creative hub, and had even been recognised by the United Nations, and BVB’s cultural festival was one example of what was being done in this field over the years. Historian V. Sriram spoke about the Sabha culture — its origins in 1887, its flourishing and the fact that it was an example of voluntary support to the arts.

Post 1947, he said, it was because of Sabhas that music survived.

Chairperson and CEO, TAFE, Mallika Srinivasan, spoke about K.M. Munishi and S. Anantha Ramakrishnan, and how they both thought about society at large and doing good for it. M. Murali, secretary, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, and K.N. Ramaswamy, director, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, were among the others who participated. Rajesh Vaidhya and U. Rajesh performed on the veena and the mandolin respectively.