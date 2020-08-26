Son says SPB is responding well to treatment

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam is responding well to treatment, his son S.P. Charan said on Tuesday. But MGM Healthcare did not issue a health bulletin.

Mr. Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19. As of Monday evening, he was on life support in the ICU.

In a video message, Mr. Charan said his family was extremely thankful for all the prayers and wishes that had been pouring in from the singer’s fans and friends. “We are extremely thankful to the doctors who have been diligently working with my dad, and hopefully, we will see him in good health as early as possible,” he said.

Responding to requests for video updates in Tamil, Mr. Charan said he was sharing them in English so that his father’s fans from across the country and the world could stay updated about his health status.