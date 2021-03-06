Some serious branding

Tamil Nadu

The DMK has put up billboards across the city to advertise “Stalin than vararu, vidiyal thara poraru” campaign ahead of the Assembly election. Shops and even some residential buildings are sporting the billboards with the name of the owner in small letters, along with the slogan, the party symbol and party leader M.K. Stalin’s picture.

“A DMK office-bearer asked if we would be willing to have a board erected in front of our shop and we obliged,” said an owner of a tea shop on Kora Street, Woraiyur. Tunes with the slogan have also turned into common ringtones and are available online for free download.

