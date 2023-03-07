ADVERTISEMENT

Some more functionaries of the BJP cross over to AIADMK 

March 07, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

T Ramakrishnan
The switch-over of functionaries of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit to the AIADMK continued on Tuesday.

S.V. Krishnan of the BJP intellectuals’ wing; Dileep Kannan of the IT wing; Ammu alias Jothi of the OBC wing; and D. Vijay of the Tiruchi (rural) district unit joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, the BJP’s former IT cell and social media unit president, who defected to the AIADMK on Sunday, was also present.

Also, the Tirutani panchayat union chairperson, Thangathanam, of the DMK, crossed over to the principal Opposition party.

What raised eyebrows in political circles was that the AIADMK had been taking in office-bearers from even its ally. Asked whether it was proper to admit those who had levelled criticism against the State leadership of the BJP, AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy posed a counter-question: “Did not the BJP take MLAs from other parties in batches in northern States? Do you think that all those who have joined the BJP in the north left their parties happily?”

The secretary of the Amma Peravai in the AIADMK, R.B. Udhayakumar, says people join a political organisation of which leadership demonstrates the spirit of accommodation, concern and compassion. “Those who realise that our interim general secretary [Mr. Palaniswami] have these qualities come to us.” He adds that seeking nomination during Assembly or Lok Sabha elections is “only secondary”.

