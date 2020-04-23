Tamil Nadu

Some leeway granted

The State government has issued a G.O. identifying 10 industries as continuous process industries. These include refineries, large steel plants including TMT bar manufacturers, large cement plants, continuous process chemical industries, including paints, sugar mills, fertilisers, float glass plants, large foundries with continuous process, tyre manufacturing plants and large paper mills.

These industries will be permitted to engage “skeletal staff for essential maintenance of all closed industrial units to ensure safety of machinery/installation,” the G.O. said. The G.O. was issued following requests from industries seeking clarification on the list of industries that could be classified as continuous process industries.

