Some indulging in malicious campaign about Dubai visit to poison minds, says Chief Minister Stalin

‘They have constructed a narrative of lies and malice’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday alleged that those who could not stomach the success of his visit to the Dubai Expo had sought to divert it by indulging in a malicious campaign.

“The tour is a huge success and the media is full of reports about it. But some cannot stomach the success. They want to divert it and run a malicious campaign that I have brought money. The truth is that I have brought the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said, while addressing the Tamil Society in Abu Dhabi.

Mr. Stalin said he was overwhelmed by the reception accorded to him by the Tamil community and he had to wonder whether he was in Dubai or in Tamil Nadu. “I am among the Tamils who have come to see my face and listen to my speech. I feel as if I am in my own country. But those who think against the Tamils and their welfare will not understand it. They have constructed a narrative of lies and malice and seek to poison the minds of people for political gain,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said he had always treated the Chief Ministership as a responsibility and not a position. “I have come here with Minister Thangam Thennarasu to sign agreements for the development of Tamil Nadu and to attract industries. I am making efforts to make Tamil Nadu the best State in South Asia. I have the confidence that I will succeed in my efforts because I am the son of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi),” he said.

Mr. Stalin said “inclusive government and development” were the hallmarks of the Dravidian Model of governance. “When an industry is launched, it benefits thousands of people and contributes to the development of the State. I seek the support of the UAE for such development. I know that a State cannot progress without the support of Dubai and Dubai-based industries. That is why I have chosen to visit Dubai first,” he said.

He called upon people to bury caste and religious differences and live unitedly as Tamils.