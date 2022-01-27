Some first-time NEET-takers aced it with self-study

CHENNAI

27 January 2022 23:37 IST

Counselling for special categories was an in-person process on Thursday

Quite a few candidates at the medical counselling on Thursday had qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in their first attempt. Some had prepared for the test on their own.

On the first day of counselling for special categories, including the wards of ex-service personnel, eminent sportspersons and persons with disabilities, 88 seats were allotted. Of the 91 candidates called for counselling, as many as 71 were allotted MBBS seats and two opted for BDS. While 12 candidates chose to be wait-listed, three opted out. Another three candidates were absent. A few candidates with disabilities were hoping for a seat under the All India Quota in the college of their choice.

Madline Jemimah R. (NEET score - 560), ranked 1st in the State in her category, chose Stanley Medical College, but under AIQ, she has chosen JIPMER, Puducherry. She prepared on her own for NEET, using NCERT books. “I got a lot of time to figure things out while I was at home,” she said.

Al Aseena J., ranked 2nd with 417 marks, chose Madurai Medical College as it meant saving on hostel accommodation. A debilitating disease left her bed-ridden in 2020, and she underwent several surgeries. For a year, she prepared on her own for NEET, said the candidate, who needs an assistive device to walk.

M. Brinda, who scored 548 and was allotted a seat in Madurai Medical College, had been preparing since she was in Class XI. “My teachers motivated me when I scored low marks in Physics,” she said.

M. Kokilavani and A. Srinidhi became friends while waiting for the allotment order to join Kilpauk Medical College. Ms. Kokilavani, a first-generation student, is from a village in Tenkasi. Her widowed mother, Muthucharam, rolls beedi for a living. “The foundation was laid by the primary school,” said Ms. Muthucharam. “But my mother taught me mathematics,” said Ms. Kokilavani, who scored 109 in NEET (Tamil) using ‘guide’ books. Ms. Srinidhi, who scored 154 in NEET, was allotted a seat in B.E. Computer Science Engineering at NIT Tiruchi.