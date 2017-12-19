Some claims by political parties unsubstantiated: EC

Even as political parties have been alleging distribution of money by rival party cadre, sources in the Election Commission said on Monday that many of them were “unsubstantiated claims” and the menace was being kept under check as “more forces are out on the ground” to curb the practice.

As the Commission had to rely on the State government officials and the police force for surveillance in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, an officer said on condition of anonymity: “They have been cooperating. It is certainly better than last time.”

As regards the effectiveness of the Commission’s campaign to sensitise voters against taking money, the source said the Commission has started taking action against those receiving money as “those receiving bribe were committing crime too.” Persons receiving money were being booked under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On whether it was too late to call off the bypoll even if the Commission was convinced that the atmosphere was not conducive to having free and fair elections, the officer said: “The Election Commission can call off the bypoll at any time.”

To a query on the claim that some parties were openly giving money only to prompt the Commission to call off the election, the officer said he was not aware of such motives.