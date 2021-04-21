Some candidates for Divisional Accountant post in Highways department indulged in malpractices, AG’s office tells HC

CHENNAI

The Accountant General’s office on Tuesday conceded before the Madras High Court that there were indeed malpractices in the examination conducted for Divisional Accountant posts in the State Highways Department and that the results of as many as 16 candidates were cancelled. The State government too informed the court that it had demoted certain erring officials and initiated departmental proceedings against them.

The submissions were made when a public interest litigation petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the issue was listed for admission before the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy. Advocate M.L. Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi had filed the case insisting that a probe should be conducted on all exams conducted by the AG’s office for the post since 2016.

He pointed out that the Divisional Accountant’s post in highways department was a significant assignment involving passing of bills by contractors. Since the State government allots around Rs. 20,000 crore a year to the highways department, the candidates indulge in all sorts of malpractices to clear the examinations and occupy the post, he said and insisted upon an independent probe to bring out all irregularities to light.

In reply, a counsel representing the A-G’s office, said there were indeed certain malpractices in the examinations and that the results of as many as 16 candidates were cancelled. He sought time to put his submissions in writing by way of a counter affidavit. State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan too said that the government had initiated departmental proceedings. Hence, the judges adjourned the case for filing of counter affidavits.