Some accustomed to spreading propaganda against Union government as ‘anti-Tamil’: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (November 24, 2024) alleged that some people have become accustomed to spreading propaganda against the Union government as “anti-Tamil”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her comments on social media came against the backdrop of objections raised by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and DMK functionary R. Rajiv Gandhi for a notification issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to conduct Business Laws and Quantitative Aptitude tests of the Chartered Accountants foundation exam on January 14 and 16, respectively, coinciding with Pongal festivities.

Mr. Venkatesan blamed the Union government for the schedule to conduct exams during Pongal, which is an important cultural festival of Tamil Nadu. He alleged that it is an insult to Tamil culture and urged the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ICAI to change the schedule immediately. Mr. Rajiv Gandhi also blamed the Union government for scheduling exams during Pongal.

In a response, BJP functionary S.G. Suryah said Pongal is being celebrated as Makar Sankranti and Lohri in North, Khichdi in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarayani in Gujarat and Rajasthan and also in various other places. He said Pongal is a national festival that the whole India celebrates and not only in Tamil Nadu.

He also questioned “Is BJP anti-all States according to your funny theory?” He said the dates for CA exams are decided by the ICAI, an independent statutory body and not by the Finance Ministry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.