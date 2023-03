Former Executive Director of the U.N. Environment Programme and others call on Stalin

March 24, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Executive Director of the U.N. Environment Programme and member of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change Erik Solheim, International Hydropower Association’s Chief Executive Officer Eddie Rich and ProClime Chief Executive Officer Kavin Kumar Kandasamy called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present during the meeting. ADVERTISEMENT

