Soldier’s murder was a sequel to personal dispute, says Ponmudy

February 23, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Senior DMK leader and Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy said on Wednesday that the murder of a soldier in Krishnagiri district was a sequel to a personal dispute and did not involve any political issue. He also criticised Governor R.N. Ravi for focusing on issues other than his official responsibilities.

“The police at once registered a First Information Report in connection with the murder, investigated it and arrested the person involved. Other than the fact that the accused person is a councillor from the ruling party, this personal issue has no political angle,” he said.

In a statement, Mr. Ponmudy pointed out that in the protest organised by the BJP on Tuesday, an ex-servicemen was made to speak about planting bombs in a manner that would disturb the peace.

Objecting to the Raj Bhavan’s social media posts that he said were of political nature, Mr. Ponmudy claimed that they could only be considered “mischievous comments with an ulterior motive”. Such a “childish” act of the Governor amounted to an act of contempt for the Constitution, he said.

He insisted that the Governor refrain from acting like a politician and focus on his official duties. He sought to know when the Raj Bhavan would post updates on the Bill to ban online gambling. He also criticised the Governor’s views on Karl Marx.