Soldiers get together, renovate bus stands in Tirupathur

The group, Ambur Jawans - Kakkum Karangal, comprises serving and ex-servicemen, who have banded together to help the needy and renovate public facilities

Soldiers of the Indian Army and other Central defence forces are already risking their lives at the borders but some brave-hearts from Ambur have gone above and beyond their call of duty, and have come together to improve bus stands in their villages. They are also helping persons with disabilities and the poor, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambur Jawans - Kakkum Karangal is a group of 70 soldiers from the defence forces including the Indian Army, BSF, RPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and ex-service men who have come together to give back to society. The group was formed in April 2020, and the members pool in money from their salaries and carry out development work in villages around Ambur.

On Friday, they renovated the Devalapuram bus stand in Ambur and also constructed a toilet for women adjacent to it. “We made the public inaugurate the bus stand as they will then have a responsibility to ensure it is maintained. We have asked the panchayat staff to maintain it well. It has been in a poor condition for the past 15 years,” said 30-year-old Mouli Diwakaran, who has been a soldier in the Indian Army for 10 years.

The members of the group discuss projects on a WhatsApp group and take decisions. “Those who come on leave and the ex-servicemen co-ordinate the implementation of the work. Prior to this, we renovated the bus stand in Chinnavarigam in Ambur,” Mr. Diwakaran added.

A. Suresh, who serves in the Central Reserve Police Force, said that during COVID-19, they donated dry rations to the needy and disabled village residents. “We made a list of needy people in each village and handed over groceries. We also contributed money for a couple of surgeries,” he explained.

The group plans to carry out more development work in the future.