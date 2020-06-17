Soldier Palani’s body reaches Madurai airport, to be laid to rest in Ramnad on June 18

RAMANATHAPURAM

17 June 2020 23:23 IST

Soldier Palani's body is expected to be laid to rest with military honours on June 18, officials said.

The body of the Indian Army soldier Palani killed in the India-China face off, reached Madurai airport late night by a special military flight on June 17.

Senior officials led by Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay, Commissioner of Police (Madurai City) Davidson Devasirvatham, IGP (South Zone) K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, DIG of Police (Madurai Range) Annie Vijaya, SP (Madurai) Manivannan, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Tiruvadanai MLA S. Karunaas laid wreaths and paid their last tributes.

Advertising

Advertising

The body was later taken by road to the native village of the soldier in Ramanathapuram district, officials added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of mourners, from far and near, visited Kadukalur, the hamlet soldier Palani hailed from, to pay their last respects to the mortal remains since June 17 evening onwards..

The jawan was killed in a "violent face-off between the Indian and the Chinese Army" in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.

The Union government had made arrangements to transport the mortal remains of the jawan from Ladakh to his native village via Madurai by a military flight, officials in Ramanathapuram said.

District Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao and other officials visited the house of the soldier and consoled the family members. The Collector said that the State government would give a cheque for ₹20 lakh to the family members and also a job to the legal heir.

The villagers, many who had close contacts with Palani, recalled his services to them as well. "He was a big motivation to many youth in our village to join the Army... His own brother Idhayakani, is an example, he is serving the Indian Army in Rajasthan," Kamal, a relative, said.

The younger brother of Palani said that he had last seen his brother almost 18 months ago, but was in touch with him over the phone frequently. The last time, I spoke with him was on his wedding day (June 6), Mr. Idhayakani noted.

The body is expected to be laid to rest with military honours on June 18, officials added.