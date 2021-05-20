₹25 lakh solatium for policemen’s kin

20 May 2021 23:42 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sanctioned a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the 36 police personnel who died of COVID-19 while in the line of duty. Of the 84 police personnel who died due to COVID-19 while in the line of duty, solatium of ₹25 lakh had already been granted to each of the 13 personnel.

The families of remaining 35 personnel would be granted solatium soon after the proposals were received by the government, an official release said.

