Solar power parks in all districts

08 September 2021 01:17 IST

‘One lakh new agriculture service connections to be given’

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will set up solar power parks in every district, based on their commercial viability, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In view of the increasing demand for power, the solar power parks, with a capacity of 4,000 MW, will be installed based on their commercial viability in districts that are not within municipal corporation and municipality limits, the Minister said.

“To avoid purchasing power from private players at higher prices, solar power parks will be set up to produce 20,000 MW in 10 years,” he said.

To benefit farmers

Mr. Senthilbalaji said one lakh new agriculture service connections would be provided to benefit farmers across the State. Eleven new hydroelectric projects will be launched in various districts, based on feasibility studies, to increase power capacity by 7,500 MW, he said.

Tangedco will take steps to reexamine the possibility of installing stage-II and stage-III of the Udangudi Thermal Power Project, which have not been established long since they were announced, the Minister said.

Tangedco will procure power through short-term agreements to provide uninterrupted power supply in the evenings and during the summer, between October 2021 and May 22, the Minister added.