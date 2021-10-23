Solar lights planned at black spots on highways

CHENNAI

23 October 2021 01:03 IST

Ensure that the work is done properly, Velu tells officials

Minister for Highways E.V. Velu on Friday said that solar lights will be installed at curves on highways in the State to prevent accidents.

The State had 1,340 black spots, of which 748 were on roads maintained by the National Highways Authority of India and these included blind curves. Black spots are defined as 500-m long stretches where 10 fatal accidents or five major accidents happened over a five-year period, he said.

Mr. Velu was addressing officials at a meeting to review steps taken to eliminate black spots.

He said that after correction of black spots, including junction improvements, the officials must study the location once again to ensure that the work had been carried out properly and the risk of accidents had come down.

Mr. Velu asked the engineers to incorporate road safety aspects at the design stage itself.

Later in the evening, Mr. Velu inspected the flyover at Koyambedu which is nearing completion and is likely to be opened by this month-end.