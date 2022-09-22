Solar generation in Tamil Nadu hits a new record: Minister Senthilbalaji

Comes after the State set a record in wind energy generation

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 22, 2022 12:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji on Thursday said solar energy generation in Tamil Nadu touched the highest ever level of 3782 MW at 12:30 hours on September 21.

In a Twitter post, he said solar energy consumption reached a peak of 28.6 million units.

Also Read
Installation of rooftop solar panels goes up in Coimbatore

A senior Tangedco official said the last high for solar generation was 3658 MW on September 3, 2022. The previous maximum consumption was 27.2 million units on March 1, 2022, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On an average, Tamil Nadu’s power consumption stands at 17,000 MW per day. An all-time high demand of 17563 MW was hit on April 29, 2022.

“The current climate conditions have been very conducive for solar energy generation and there is no curtailment of energy. Most of the solar generation is by private players,” A.D. Thirumoorthy, an energy consultant, said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The record in solar power generation comes after the State hit a record in terms of wind energy generation in the recently concluded season. Over 100 million units of wind energy was consumed for many consecutive days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
solar
wind energy
electricity production and distribution
power (infrastructure)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app