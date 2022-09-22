Solar generation in Tamil Nadu hits a new record: Minister Senthilbalaji

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji on Thursday said solar energy generation in Tamil Nadu touched the highest ever level of 3782 MW at 12:30 hours on September 21.

In a Twitter post, he said solar energy consumption reached a peak of 28.6 million units.

A senior Tangedco official said the last high for solar generation was 3658 MW on September 3, 2022. The previous maximum consumption was 27.2 million units on March 1, 2022, he added.

On an average, Tamil Nadu’s power consumption stands at 17,000 MW per day. An all-time high demand of 17563 MW was hit on April 29, 2022.

“The current climate conditions have been very conducive for solar energy generation and there is no curtailment of energy. Most of the solar generation is by private players,” A.D. Thirumoorthy, an energy consultant, said.

The record in solar power generation comes after the State hit a record in terms of wind energy generation in the recently concluded season. Over 100 million units of wind energy was consumed for many consecutive days.