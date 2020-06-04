Solar dryers with 50% subsidy to be given to Virudhunagar farmers

Applications are invited from farmers interested to set up solar dryers with a subsidy of 50% to 60%.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said that the agricultural produce lost their natural colour when they were dried on the ground or road. Moreover, the quality of the produce also became bad owing to impurities getting mixed with them.

The district administration, therefore, had recommended the farmers to use solar dryers that would help the produce retain its quality and fetch better market price.

The solar dryers would provide heat up to 65 degree Celsius and it would help the produce to dry faster. The shed provided for the dryer would also safeguard the produce from wind and rain and maintain the quality, he added.

The character and taste of the farm produce would also be maintained, the Collector said.

A 400 sq.ft shed could be used to dry one tonne of chilly. The freshly plucked chilly would be fully dried in two days by using the solar dryer. The shed could also be used for greens, vadams, vathal and pickles.

A shed measuring 400 sq.ft would cost ₹3 lakh and for the shed of 1,000 sq.ft, the cost would be ₹7 lakh. The cost of the shed could be reduced without the tray provision.

The subsidy for the solar dryer shed was 60% for the small, marginal, Adi Dravidar and women farmers or a maximum of ₹3.50 lakh. The farmers had to pay 50% or a maximum of ₹3 lakh, the statement said.

Interested farmers can approach the office of Executive Engineer, Agricultural Engineering on the Collectorate premises. He can be reached over 94432-12311 or the Assistant Executive Engineers: Virudhunagar – 94865-20968 and Krishnankoil – 94980-24227.

The farmers should produce the copies of their family car, Aadhaar card, patta and adangal.