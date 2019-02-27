Solace for slain CRPF jawans’ kin

The family members of G. Subramanian, who was among the scores of CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, expressed their gratitude to the Indian Air Force for striking a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

Thank IAF

Following the airstrike, the slain jawan’s wife, Krishnaveni, his father Ganapathi and relatives garlanded his portrait at their residence in Savalaperi. "It was painful for us when the CRPF personnel were attacked. But we are glad that a proper response has been given. We would like to express our gratitude to the IAF," said Ms. Krishnaveni.

Mr. Ganapathi said it should be ensured that all terrorists were wiped out.

In a video, Subramaniam’s friend Arumugam saluted and thanked the Indian Air Force for “exacting revenge on the terrorists”.

The IAF strike brought some solace to Gandhimathi, 28, wife of another slain jawan, C. Sivachandran, who hailed from Kargudi in Ariyalur district.

News of the pre-dawn operation came when she was attending the 13th day ceremony of her husband’s death.

“I welcome the attack. I salute the IAF pilots and those involved in the attack. It is a solace to those suffering from the wounds inflicted by the terrorists,” she said.