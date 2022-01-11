Societies registration fee revised in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

11 January 2022 17:09 IST

Changes came into effect on January 10

The Registrar of Companies has notified the revised fee structure for registration of societies and a host of other related transactions in Puducherry.

According to the revised structure, the fee for registration of societies is ₹5,000, ₹200 for annual statutory filing and ₹100 fine for missing the deadline for the filing, and in case of continuing failure to pay the fine, a penalty of ₹5 per day.

The new fee for modification of memorandum or rules is ₹600 and for inspection of public documents is ₹100. Certified copies can be obtained for ₹25 per page.

The changes came into effect on January 10 following amendment to the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the Societies Registration (Puducherry) Amendment Act, 2020, which had come into effect in Puducherry on December 16, 2021.

Compliance of the above rates will be strictly followed, said A. Gokulnath, Registrar of Companies in Puducherry.