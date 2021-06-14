Tamil Nadu

Socialism-Mamata Banerjee wedding a low-key affair

The wedding of a couple — Socialism and Mamata Banerjee — whose invite had become the talk on social media last week, took place in Salem on Sunday.

While Socialism is the son of Communist Party of India’s Salem District Secretary A. Mohan, Mamata Banerjee hails from a Congress family.

The wedding was conducted following COVID-19 protocols as a simple event at the couple’s native village, near Katoor here. CPI State Secretary R.Mutharasan presided over the wedding, in which there was no priest. The groom Socialism tied the knot to Mamata Banerjee in the presence of his siblings Communism and Leninism and nephew Marxism. The guests raised slogans wishing the best for the couple.

Ms.Banerjee said that during her childhood, she did not understand the meaning of her name or Socialism and it was only later that she came to know about Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM and her contributions.

Mr. Socialism, also a Communist party worker, said that he would continue with his struggles for improving the lives of the downtrodden.


