Social Welfare Department to upgrade all government homes with better facilities soon

Superintendent of Government Homes submits status report to Social Welfare Department Director

Soon, all government homes, children and special homes in the State will be upgraded with better facilities, including adequate beds, cots, new uniforms and nutritious food to the children there.

Minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department Geetha Jeevan, said in a press release, after a status report from Superintendent of Government Homes was submitted to the Director, Department of Social Welfare, on Wednesday, highlighting the steps that needed to be taken in these homes.

The status report was submitted based on the directions of the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, to the Minister for Social Welfare and her team after he inspected the Government Home for Boys in Ranipet before inaugurating various welfare projects, including the new Collectorate on June 30. During his visit, the Chief Minister found the Superintendent of the Home and the Headmistress of the school were not present. He directed the Minister for Social Welfare to submit a report on government homes in the State.

On July 1, Ms. Jeevan inspected the Government Home in Ranipet with a team of officials from the department. Accompanied by Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi and Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, she visited the boys dormitory, government middle school, kitchen and meditation centre on the spacious campus. She warned the staff and teachers in the home before directing the Superintendent to submit a report. The Social Welfare Department will appoint adequate teachers, non-teaching staff and other staff in all government homes. Needs of the children in these homes will also be taken care of. Further, the department will also initiate steps to impart better education, self development skills and counselling to the inmates in these homes. All these initiatives would be based on the report that would be submitted to the Chief Minister. Then the reorientation of these homes would be taken up, the release said.