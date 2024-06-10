Social media channels to publicise State government welfare schemes

The Department of Information and Public Relations has started a WhatsApp channel ‘TNDIPR, Govt. of Tamil Nadu’. The channel would help people become aware of the various welfare schemes implemented by the State government.

An official release said the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been implementing several welfare measures for the people. To take such measures to the public, social media pages have been started in mediums, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube, it said.

The general public could scan the QR code to know more about the welfare programmes implemented by the State government.

