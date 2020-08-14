Social media campaign conducted on importance of co-treatment

CHENNAI

14 August 2020

Treating faecal sludge along with sewage in Sewage Treatment Plants is important for public health and for the environment, experts at the Tamil Nadu Urban Sanitation Support Programme said

Co-treatment -- treating faecal sludge along with sewage in Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) -- is important for public health and for the environment. The need to create awareness on the full cycle of sanitation and expanding co-treatment to more STPs in the State is being emphasised by the Tamil Nadu Urban Sanitation Support Programme (TNUSSP).

TNUSSP carried out a social media campaign focussing on the importance of co-treatment for public health and the environment. K.V. Santhosh Ragavan, co-team leader, TNUSSP, said sanitation was a neglected sector, and it was important to create awareness on full cycle of sanitation when the world is facing a pandemic.

“Unsafe disposal of septage affects public health and the environment. Poor sanitation is linked to transmission of diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea and hepatitis,” he said. Around 75% of Tamil Nadu’s population is dependent on on-site sanitation systems (OSS) for which treatment facilities are limited.

The State government, through the operative guidelines for septage management for local bodies in Tamil Nadu, had planned co-treatment of faecal sludge from OSS along with sewage in STPs in 2014. The Technical Support Unit led by the Indian Institute for Human Settlements set up as a part of TNUSSP has been supporting the government to evaluate and upscale the functioning of STPs for co-treatment.

He added that co-treatment required low investment, and involved only upgradation or modification of existing facilities to receive septage. In Tamil Nadu, 50-plus STPs have surplus capacity and this represented an opportunity for co-treatment, he said.

He said that there are a total of 63 STPs in the State of which 14 have co-treatment. “Using existing facilities, quick and cost-effective treatment of faecal sludge improves public health and protects the environment,” he stated.

According to TNUSSP, the success of co-treatment depends on the functioning of the entire sanitation cycle from desludging at households to transportation, treatment and disposal of faecal sludge at decanting facility.