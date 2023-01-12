ADVERTISEMENT

Social justice monitoring committee visits Madras varsity

January 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Panel members meet Vice-Chancellor and assesss the university’s compliance to social justice principles in admission, recruitment and postings

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Justice Monitoring Committee constituted by the State government met the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras on Wednesday. The committee members said its mandate was to ensure that the university followed the principles of social justice in letter and spirit.

The committee had completed its survey in two universities in Coimbatore – the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Bharathiyar University and Periyar University in Salem. G. Karunanidhi, a member, said the committee was entrusted with the task of ensuring that it admitted students as per the 69% reservation rule of the State. The committee would assess the shortcomings in and requirements of the institutions and would provide its report to the government.

The committee has chosen to inspect six universities in the city.

The members said while assessing the university’s compliance, it would also look into financial requirements. “We are also looking at the recruitment of teaching, non-teaching staff and postings at the level of registrars and deputy registrars,” a member explained.

