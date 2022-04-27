Social justice is behind opposition to NEET: MP

Tamil Nadu believes in social justice and it is on this that the State’s ideological opposition to NEET rests, said DMK M.P. Kanimozhi.

In an interaction with students from Hindustan Institute of Technology on Monday, as part of Youth Talks, a platform to connect students with leaders and political influencers, she was asked about the State’s opposition to NEET. “We have one of the highest number of government medical colleges. These government colleges were built by taxpayers of the state to ensure that students from rural areas in Tamil Nadu who are under privileged get an opportunity to become doctors. NEET makes sure that these students are not coming into colleges.” On the question on why Kerala was not forcefully opposing NEET too, she commented: “Actually, I also spoke to Kerala C.M. Pinarayi Vijayan about this and he said that Kerala did not have enough government medical colleges and so NEET was very good for their state.

Handling another question on why politicians are not expected to have educational qualifications, she said she did not think that a formal education was a prerequisite for anyone to enter politics. “One of the most celebrated politician, Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K. Kamaraj who was responsible for bringing revolutionary educational policies to our state did not have a formal education.”