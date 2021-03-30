Puducherry

30 March 2021 01:22 IST

It was a sobriquet fest at the campaign event of the BJP Mahila Morcha held here recently. It was headlined by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. From ‘Thanga thamarai’ and ‘Thanga thamarai singam’ to ‘Singa penn’ and ‘Irumbu penmani’, the instant coinages flew thick and fast. When it was her turn to address the rally, Ms. Sitharaman took note of the forceful speeches and praises made by those who preceded her. “But I will definitely not roar,” she said.

