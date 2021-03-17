T.N. Assembly polls | A Sakalakala Vallavan moment

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on a morning walk on Tuesday in Race Course, a walkers hub.

Coimbatore

17 March 2021 03:13 IST

MNM president Kamal Haasan caught several morning walkers at the Race Course by surprise. In a blue track suit and a matching mask, he walked along with them and heard their grievances. He then visited the Sando M.M.A. Chinnappa Thevar Memorial wedding hall and a gym in Ramanathapuram, where he exhibited his ‘silambam’ skills. Mr. Haasan also visited a fish market. Later, he boarded a bus, interacted with school students, and went back to his hotel in an autorickshaw. For many, it was a reminder of his famous role as Sakalakala Vallavan, a master of all trades.

