Tamil Nadu

T.N. Assembly polls | A Sakalakala Vallavan moment

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on a morning walk on Tuesday in Race Course, a walkers hub.  

MNM president Kamal Haasan caught several morning walkers at the Race Course by surprise. In a blue track suit and a matching mask, he walked along with them and heard their grievances. He then visited the Sando M.M.A. Chinnappa Thevar Memorial wedding hall and a gym in Ramanathapuram, where he exhibited his ‘silambam’ skills. Mr. Haasan also visited a fish market. Later, he boarded a bus, interacted with school students, and went back to his hotel in an autorickshaw. For many, it was a reminder of his famous role as Sakalakala Vallavan, a master of all trades.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 3:14:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/snippets-tamil-nadu-elections-kamal-haasan-mnm/article34087068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY