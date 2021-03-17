T.N. Assembly polls | Venting ire via social media

Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 12/03/2021: Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam nominee for the Thondamuthur Assembly constituency. Photo:HANDOUT_E_MAIL.

17 March 2021 03:27 IST

The DMK nominee for Thondamuthur, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, took to Facebook on Tuesday to allege that under instructions from Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, the police had put him under surveillance to hinder his campaign. Not even the party president, M.K. Stalin, had so much police presence during his campaigns, he said. Mr. Sivasenapathy was seen arguing with a sub-inspector attached to the Kuniamuthur police station.

