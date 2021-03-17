Tamil NaduCoimbatore 17 March 2021 03:27 IST
Comments
T.N. Assembly polls | Venting ire via social media
Updated: 17 March 2021 03:14 IST
The DMK nominee for Thondamuthur, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, took to Facebook on Tuesday to allege that under instructions from Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, the police had put him under surveillance to hinder his campaign. Not even the party president, M.K. Stalin, had so much police presence during his campaigns, he said. Mr. Sivasenapathy was seen arguing with a sub-inspector attached to the Kuniamuthur police station.
More In Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu
Read more...