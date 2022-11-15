  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sniffer dog Simba succumbs to cancer in Vellore  

An expert in detection of explosives and narcotics, the 10-year-old black Labrador Retriever helped crack at least 250 cases during his service years, says S. Rajesh Kannan, SP, Vellore

November 15, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated November 16, 2022 11:29 am IST - VELLORE:

The Hindu Bureau
Simba, 10-year-old Labrador, died due to illness, at the Dog Squad unit in Vellore on Tuesday.

Simba, 10-year-old Labrador, died due to illness, at the Dog Squad unit in Vellore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Sniffer dog Simba, a 10-year-old black Labrador Retriever, succumbed to liver cancer at the police dog squad unit in Vellore on Tuesday.

 An expert in crime detection and narcotics, Simba, who was an active member in the squad, was born in December 2012 and was brought as a two-month-old pup to the dog squad in the fort town.

Subsequently, he underwent a year-long training at the Madras City Police Dog Squad in Chennai before being inducted into service. His handler was constable M. Sasikumar, who was inconsolable on seeing Simba fall unconscious in the training area of the squad around 10.15 a.m.

“Simba was an expert in explosives detection and narcotics identification. He helped us crack at least 250 cases during his service years. We really miss him,” S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore) told The Hindu.

Along with other police personnel, Mr. Kannan paid his last respects to Simba at the squad. Simba’s sniffing skills were in full display on December 15, 2021, when he was taken to Jos Alukkas, a gold jewellery retail chain showroom on Katpadi Road in Vellore where 16 kg of gold and diamond jewellery were stolen the previous night.

Initial tracking by Simba, the police said, was vital in getting an idea of the suspect and his motives.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.