Sneha brings together NGOs to network, interact and offer services

Sneha, a non-governmental organisation working on suicide prevention, has brought together around 30 NGOs in the city, to network and interact with each other, as part of World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on September 10, annually. The theme for this year is ‘Change the narrative’.

The event was hosted at Voluntary Health Services in Taramani. Nalli Kuppuswamy, president of the trust, traced the growth of the NGO from a rented premises to what it is today. “It is wholly run by volunteers. This NGO is unique in that it gives back to people life that they could otherwise lose forever,” he said.

Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of Sneha, said so far, 1.5 million people had contacted the organisation and that they receive 60 to 70 calls everyday from distressed people. From the time when there were walk-ins to starting chat sessions, Sneha had kept up with the technological changes to ensure that their volunteers were available for those in need.

Dr. Lakshmi said suicides rates are higher in the southern states with Tamil Nadu recording over 19,834 suicides in 2022. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 1,70,924 persons had died by suicide, standing at 12.4%. Tamil Nadu had higher rates of suicide at 25.9%, she said.

Though the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention had been uploaded on the Union Health Ministry’s website, it had not been implemented, Dr. Lakshmi said. Tuesday’s event was “an effort to bring together all NGOs, create a network and a directory to connect them to provide services,” Dr. Lakshmi explained. Sneha also offers a support structure for families that have lost a loved one to suicide.

S. Suresh, honorary secretary of VHS, recalled an incident at the hospital a few days ago. An indigent family from Erode had sought medical care for spine surgery. The hospital’s chief financial officer stepped in, and the surgery was performed. “It saved the life of the entire family,” he said, for the family had decided to end their life on returning to Erode, as they could not pay for the surgery.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. Helplines across the country can be accessed here)