Smriti Irani hits out at A. Raja for alleged remarks on CM’s mother

Union Minister takes part in roadshows held for BJP candidates

BJP leader and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani strongly criticised DMK MP A. Raja for his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s mother.

‘Morally corrupt’

“I knew you (A. Raja) are corrupt [he was acquitted by a trial court in the 2G scam]. Today only I got to know you are also morally corrupt,” she alleged at a roadshow held near Valluvar Kottam for the BJP’s Thousand Lights candidate Khushbu Sundar. “If a leader from DMK makes such remarks about the Chief Minister, think about what they will say about common people,” she said.

She told voters to reject the dynasty politics of the DMK and claimed that it stood for “Dynasty, Money and Katta Panchayat”. She alleged that the United Progressive Alliance regime was known for corruption and the DMK was part of it.

She also alleged that the DMK is only interested in growing the wealth of its own family members and voters should reject them. The BJP, according to her, stands for new India, development, and prosperity for people. She highlighted schemes of the Centre which benefited Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, she held a roadshow on NSC Bose Road and sought votes for the party’s Harbour constituency candidate Vinoj P. Selvam.