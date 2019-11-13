Smriti Irani calls on Tamil Nadu CM

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

An official press release termed it a courtesy call. During the meeting, Mr. Palaniswami handed over a memorandum to the Union Minister, who holds additional charge as the Minister of Women and Child Development.

State Textiles Minister O.S. Manian, Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and Secretary of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Rabindra Panwar were present on the occasion.