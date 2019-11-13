Smriti Irani calls on Tamil Nadu CM

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
An official press release termed it a courtesy call. During the meeting, Mr. Palaniswami handed over a memorandum to the Union Minister, who holds additional charge as the Minister of Women and Child Development.
State Textiles Minister O.S. Manian, Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and Secretary of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Rabindra Panwar were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.