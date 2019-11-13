Tamil Nadu

Smriti Irani calls on Tamil Nadu CM

more-in

Palaniswami hands over memorandum

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

An official press release termed it a courtesy call. During the meeting, Mr. Palaniswami handed over a memorandum to the Union Minister, who holds additional charge as the Minister of Women and Child Development.

State Textiles Minister O.S. Manian, Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and Secretary of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Rabindra Panwar were present on the occasion.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2019 5:00:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/smriti-irani-calls-on-tamil-nadu-cm/article29958603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY