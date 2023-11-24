HamberMenu
Smoke spewing from chemical unit causes eye irritation among residents, motorists near Walajah town in Ranipet

November 24, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters from Ranipet town put out the smoke caused by an acid spill in the chemical unit an hour-long operation. 

Firefighters from Ranipet town put out the smoke caused by an acid spill in the chemical unit an hour-long operation.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents and motorists complained of irritation in the eyes and inhaling difficulties after more than 30,000 litres of poly aluminium chloride acid spilled in a plastic container burst at a private chemical unit near Walajah town in Ranipet early on Friday. Firefighters from Ranipet town, who were called into action, put out the smoke caused by the accident in an hour-long operation.

Around 5.30 a.m., residents and motorists noticed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the chemical unit town that has been operational for the last five years near Walajah town. Soon, a few motorists and the private security personnel at the unit alerted Kaveripakkam police, who rushed to the spot.

“Initially, we thought it was a fire accident. However, when we went to the chemical unit, we saw acid spilled on the floor. We experienced eye irritation,” said K. Vinoth, a resident.

Initial inquiry revealed that the container burst was triggered by high pressure of the stored acid meant for cleaning purposes in tanneries, mainly in Walajah and Ranipet towns.

Later, a team of officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) inspected the chemical unit. They conducted inquiry into the safety measures put in place by the (unit) management.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

