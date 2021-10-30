Smartphones distributed to the visually impaired

Smartphones were handed over to 10 visually impaired persons at an event conducted by Sankara Nethralaya on October 28.

According to a press release, Vision-Aid, an international NGO that works for the welfare of the visually impaired, in partnership with a NGO, Trees for Life India, distributed the smartphones for patients of the Low Vision Care Clinic and Vision Enhancement Clinic. This was the first phase of a larger roll-out planned in the coming weeks. This will be followed by a period of intensive training conducted jointly by Sankara Nethralaya and Vision-Aid, during which the beneficiaries would learn how to use smartphones.

Sankara Nethralaya president Girish Rao and vice-chairman T.S. Surendran; Pramod S. Bhende, head of department, Vitreo Retina; hospital consultant Vijay Francis; and V.L. Narasimhan of Vision-Aid were present.