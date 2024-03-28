ADVERTISEMENT

Smart vision glasses distributed

March 28, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajan Eye Care Hospital along with the Rotary Club of Guindy distributed spectacles equipped with AI to 25 persons on Wednesday.

Under the e-nethra project smart vision glasses were distributed at the hospital.

The hospital’s medical director Mohan Rajan said the 25 patients have been given the glasses which work on the principle of artificial intelligence. The Rotary Club of Guindy has sponsored the glasses.”Each of the smart vision glasses cost Rs. 45,000. Together with training it would cost Rs. 1 lakh per patient, he said. “The patients will also be trained. This is just the beginning. We have planned to give the glasses to 100 people eventually,” Dr. Mohan said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The beneficiaries include persons with low vision, night blindness and such conditions. They are already being treated at the hospital, the ophthalmologist explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US