Smart traffic system soon

The Traffic Regulation and Observation Zone (TROZ), which was implemented on a pilot basis in Anna Nagar a few years ago, is set to be expanded to cover the entire the city once the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) is commissioned by the Greater Chennai Corporation next year.

The TROZ had helped the traffic police make better use of the personnel and has removed the need for deploying much of the workforce to patrol important traffic signals.

Commissioned by the city police in association with auto major Hyundai, TROZ involves networking of automatic number plate reading cameras in five crowded traffic junctions, including Thirumangalam. Any violations in these junctions is flagged along with a photographic evidence for generating e-challan.

The TROZ is linked with the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) located at the city police headquarters.

A senior official said that in the past, the ITMS was not linked with the website of National Informatics Centre (NIC) but this year after the upgrade of the ITMS with NIC, notices are being sent to vehicle owners through SMS or email.

The TROZ had helped identify more traffic violations than the manual system where the personnel could miss instances of traffic violations.

Improved version

The city is set to have an improved version of ITMS through the ITS as part of the Smart City Mission.

He said the tender for implementing ITS (Intelligent Traffic System) had been called and once the contractor was finalised, the ITS would become a reality.