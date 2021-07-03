Smart test series for UPSC preparation

Capstone IAS Academy, an online coaching academy, has partnered with ExcelOn Academy, an IIT-Madras Research Park incubated company, for aspirants to assess their preparation levels for the UPSC preliminary exam.

According to a press release, Capstone IAS Academy has been founded by Santhosh Babu, former Principal Secretary, IT Department.

“We aim to assist them in their preparation and help them convert their knowledge into marks," said Mr. Santhosh Babu.

ExcelOn co-founder Uday Kumar said, "The last few weeks are crucial as one uses the time to solve the preliminary exam question papers. The idea is to take these tests early so that one can get the assistance needed. Aspirants who receive detailed feedback on their strengths, weaknesses, and blind spots are better able to learn where they need to improve."

Aspirants can reach out to Capstone IAS Academy by visiting www.capstoneIASacademy.com or via WhatsApp number 8015850873.