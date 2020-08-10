‘Smart roads’ work resumes in Erode

The ‘smart roads’ work that was halted due to COVID-19 lockdown resumed with minimum workers here recently.
Under the Smart City Mission, the Erode Corporation had proposed to develop the Kalaimagal School Road (ward 43), Jeevanandam Road (ward 52), Periyar Nagar Chidambaram Colony Road (ward 44) and the Old Poondurai Road in ward 45 at a total cost of ₹ 41.30 crore.
Upgrading footpaths
Works taken up include redesigning roads, upgrading footpaths, providing underground utilities such as cables and pipelines, provision for pedestrian pathways and cycle tracks, smart pole for covering energy efficient and remotely controllable LED street lights, Wi-Fi hotspot services, surveillance cameras for safety and information display for advertisement. A total of 4.375 km-long-stretch was planned for conversion and work began earlier this year. However, the work was halted in March due to lockdown.
Since normalcy is restoring in the district, the civic body had asked the contractors to resume work.
Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that 90% of the earlier workers were North Indians and they had returned to their native.
Contractors have started arranging buses to bring them back and efforts were also on to arrange workers locally.
“Availability of workers will decide on the completion of the works,” the Corporation Commissioner added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath