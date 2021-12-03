Smart manufacturing to be theme of tools fair

CHENNAI

03 December 2021 00:52 IST

Chief Minister likely to open the exhibition to be held from December 9 to 13

The Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA) will organise the 14th edition of ACMEE 2021, the biennial exhibition on machine tools technology, at Chennai Trade Centre from December 9 to 13.

This time, the exhibition will be available on a 3D virtual platform where visitors can walk through the exhibition and interact with the exhibitors, ACMEE 2021 chairman R.S.S. Satish Babu, chairman, said on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to inaugurate the exhibition which will have smart manufacturing as the theme and focus on use of information technology to improve manufacturing process. Nearly 405 companies are expected to participate in the exhibition and several foreign companies are taking part through their Indian channel partners, Mr. Babu said. The virtual show of the exhibition would be hosted till December 20 to help manufacturers connect with overseas buyers.

Advertising

Advertising

The exhibition is expected to attract 30,000 visitors and generate transaction to the extent of ₹500 crore. Some of the emerging sectors such as defence and aerospace and green investment in the auto sector may enhance the demand for machine tools.

ACMEE 2021 convenor K. Sai Sathya Kumar said one of the special features of this edition was pavilions on industrial robotics and low-cost automation. The exhibition would have manufacturers of various products and technologies, including special purpose machines, energy saving solutions, control devices and laser cutting.

AIEMA’s president A.N. Gireeshan said the exhibition was being held after two years due to pandemic. Ambattur industrial estate had 2,000 manufacturing units employing 3 lakh people.