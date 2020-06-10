Smart City works to be expedited

TIRUNELVELI

Projects being executed on an outlay of ₹ 928 crore in Tirunelveli

After losing over 75 man days of construction due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the Smart City projects, being executed in the Corporation on an outlay of ₹ 928 crore, are likely to be on fast track again, according to officials.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, who chaired a meeting, instructed the officials to resume the construction with much vigour so as to complete the works as per the time-table.

Senior officials from PWD, Mines, TANGEDCO and others were told to facilitate the Smart City projects by according mandatory permissions and NOCs by their departments at the earliest.

She said 7 of the 59 projects selected under this programme had been completed while 20 schemes were under construction.

Even as tenders had been floated for ₹ 191.90-crore worth 19 projects, the detailed project report had been placed before the board for its nod for ₹ 231-crore worth 13 projects.

The Collector asked the PWD to give its ‘no objection certificate’ for the two works pertaining to the protection and beautification of Tamirabharani from getting polluted. She instructed the Corporation to complete the installation of traffic signages at all points along the major roads in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai.

Since excavation for basements of the Trade Centre at Exhibition Grounds opposite the Corporation’s administrative office and the multi-level car parking facility at Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand are to be commenced immediately, the Collector instructed the Department of Mines to accord its permission for lifting and transporting sand from the construction site.

The Collector directed the Executive Engineer of TANGEDCO to take immediate action on the ‘Smart City’ proposal to establish 3 MW solar power plant opposite Old Pettai sub-station.

She also instructed to snap power connections to 40 shops at Netaji Bose Market which are to be demolished under ‘Smart City’ projects.

Corporation Commissioner and Managing Director of Smart City Limited G. Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Tirunelveli Smart City Limited V. Narayanan Nair and senior officials participated in the review meeting.