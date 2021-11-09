Smart City project: Action will be taken against contractors, says CM Stalin

﻿CHENNAI

09 November 2021 12:46 IST

The TN CM alleged that the implementation of the project during the AIADMK government was botched; a Commission of Inquiry to be set up after the rains

Alleging botched implementation of the Smart City project during the erstwhile AIADMK government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said that a Commission of Inquiry would be constituted and action would be taken against contractors who implemented the project.

Speaking to reporters, after visiting some rain-affected and inundated areas in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said: “..in the name of implementing the Smart City project, several crores of rupees from the Central government were received. We don't know what they did with it [the funds for implementing the scheme]. Only after this [rains] is over, a Commission of inquiry will be constituted.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin went on to charge: “No work was done by the Local Administration Department headed by [former Minister during the AIADMK government] Velumani. They have received commissions for the project. It is clear. But, still we are managing and going ahead with our work.” On being asked whether action would be taken against contractors and those who took up the contract of the project, he said definitely, action would be taken against them.

To a query on how the situation was in the city, the Chief Minister said: “Work is underway in rain-affected areas and in areas inundated on behalf of the [DMK] party as well as by the government. We are acting to address their needs -- food, accommodation, medical camps, among others."

Asked whether the inundation has reduced, he said it had come down to some extent but not completely.