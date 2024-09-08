Smart cards for temporary cleanliness workers in Tamil Nadu to be issued soon

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO) is in the final stages of preparing and compiling an integrated database of temporary cleanliness workers in the State to ensure that all schemes of the Union and State governments reach the eligible beneficiaries.

Being the nodal agency to undertake the survey, the TAHDCO has been working closely with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and 20 other corporations and other local bodies for the past few months to register temporary cleanliness workers in Tamil Nadu.

Under this survey, registration of personal and family details of core sanitary workers, cleanliness workers, rag pickers, crematorium workers, sweepers, and hospital workers involved in housekeeping are being undertaken after thorough verification, said K.S. Kandasamy, Managing Director, TAHDCO.

More than 2.5 lakh eligible workers have been registered in this exercise so far. The database collection process will continue throughout to register another 1 lakh eligible workers. Meanwhile, steps are under way to issue smart cards to the registered beneficiaries. These cards, unlike the earlier physical booklets, will have all the personal data of the workers and the list of schemes that they are entitled to receive benefits, both as an individual and family, he said.

The workers can approach their employer (local body) or the district TAHDCO office for information about their benefits. The digitally enabled system will send periodic updates about schemes to the beneficiary’s registered mobile number. The database will also serve as a repository for the government to extend targeted assistance including housing, maternity benefits, scholarships for their children, marriage benefits, and old-age pensions. The first phase of issuing identity cards is likely to begin in a month.

