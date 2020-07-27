Smart cards for garbage collection in Ponnamaravathi panchayat union

A resident scans the Smart Card after disposing of the garbage at Ponnamaravathi. Photo: Special Arrangement

TIRUCHI

27 July 2020 12:15 IST

Residents have to scan the card while disposing of the waste

Ponnamaravathi panchayat union in Pudukottai district has introduced smart cards to facilitate garbage collection on a trial basis in one ward. The initiative will be adopted across panchayats in Pudukottai soon, officials said.

The initiative, led by Executive Officer V. Dhanushkodi, mobilised funds by donors in Ponnamaravathi to purchase smart cards along with colour-coded dustbins for 150 houses in ward number 2 .

Sanitation workers have been provided with scanners and instructed to ask house owners to scan the smart card against the hand-held devices each time they hand over waste. “This helps us keep track of the garbage collection, and also helps the residents stay alert and ensure that they hand over the garbage regularly,” Mr. Dhanushkodi said.

Advertising

Advertising

The groundwork for the initiative began with data collection, he said. A list was made of the house owners names, door numbers, mobile number, ward number and street name. The data was fed to the scanners and also to the smart cards, he said.

Colour-coded garbage bins , one for biodegradable and another for non-biodegradable waste,were given to all 150 houses. “The initiative, which began 10 days ago has been running smoothly. We have noticed that the residents are focusing on segregating waste after using the separate bins,” Mr. Dhanushkodi said.

The sanitation workers collect waste from 6 a.m. to 11a.m. Once the collection is done, the scanner is connected to a computer at the panchayat union office and the data on the garbage collection is taken. “An SMS will immediately be sent to registered mobile numbers of all residents who did not hand over their garbage on that day,” he added.