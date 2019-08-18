Smaller districts alone don’t ensure higher HDI

The creation of smaller districts in itself does not lead to progress in human development indicators, according to a comparative study of the findings of two human development reports of the State government.

This assumes significance in the light of the series of splits in existing district boundaries that the government effected in the State recently.

While Virudhunagar and Namakkal have shown perceptible progress over a period of nearly 15 years, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam and Villupuram have remained backward or have continued to be on the decline, the study reveals.

For the purpose of the study, the reports – one prepared in 2003 and another in 2017 – have been taken into consideration. Eleven districts have been taken into account in view of their formation between 1985 and 1997. In 2003, the State had 29 districts whereas, 14 years later, the number rose to 32.

The values obtained by the districts in 2003 and 2017 with regard to the human development Indicator (HDI) index have been compared, though the 2017 Human Development Report has chosen not to compare the two sets of values.

As for the districts that registered improvements in the intervening period, Virudhunagar is ahead of others.

It has become one among the top five districts at the State level, securing the 2nd rank. As per the 2003 report, it was ranked 14th.

Virudhunagar’s rise to the top “has been primarily due to its relatively higher per capita income which, in turn, can be attributed to the spread of small-scale industries such as printing and fireworks, and also a vibrant agricultural marketing economy,” says the 2017 report.

As for Namakkal, its performance in terms of parameters – life expectancy at birth, gross enrolment in primary and secondary education, and the living standard index – is better than many other districts, pushing up its value and rank. Compared to the 20th rank it held in 2003, the district is now 14th. At the same time, Namakkal is among the districts with a lower child sex ratio than the all-India average.

As has been mentioned frequently in the public discourse on development, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur are among the districts that are, or remain, at the bottom. Their backwardness is attributed to their economy being predominantly based on agriculture, which is not a profitable proposition, an official says.

On the continued backwardness of Perambalur district, another official says that apart from its dependence on farming, the district has a large presence of economically weaker sections, especially among the Scheduled Castes (SCs). According to the 2011 Census, SCs account for about 60% of the overall population of Perambalur.