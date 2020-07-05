Small industries in Madurai want lockdown extension withdrawn

The decision of the State government to extend the lockdown by one more week for Madurai beginning July 6 has come in for severe criticism from the trade and industry associations.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai, the Chief Secretary had advised lockdown for another seven days ending July 12.

When the lockdown norms were relaxed in Chennai and many cities which had more number of COVID-19 cases why curbs were not lifted in Madurai , asks B. Muruganantham, president, Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA).

In a letter to K. Gopal, MSME department principal secretary, which was released to the media here on Sunday, he pointed out that the number of COVID-19 positive patients were at least 10 times higher in Chennai than Madurai.

Small and micro units in Madurai were engaged in manufacturing rubber parts for auto sector and facemasks, PPE sets for the health sector and among others, he said. If economic activity came to a long halt there, it would be a Herculean task to revive it, he cautioned.

Due to the extension of lockdown, the Central government’s financial credit assistance (working capital) too could not be utilised by many industrial organisations. On the other hand, for the last one month, despite the non-utilisation of the funds lying in the bank accounts, interest had to be paid, he charged.

Considering the above aspects, the government should immediately withdraw the G.O. and pave way for opening up the industrial activity. The MADITSSIA, like other organisations, had been in the forefront in cooperating with the government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The industries, irrespective of the size, adhered to the guidelines prescribed by the governments and the health authorities, Mr. Muruganantham noted.

Seeking immediate withdrawal of the lockdown, former TANSTIA president K.R. Gnanasambandan said that when lorries transported raw materials and industrial goods from other States/districts to Madurai, the consignments remained in the lorry offices and could not be re-distributed to other cities in southern districts.