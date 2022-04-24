Small and medium units feel the pinch from minor power disruptions

The high cost of diesel required to run generators is their biggest worry

Micro, small and medium enterprises in certain areas in and around Chennai have been witnessing power cuts for 10-15 minutes twice or thrice a day in the recent weeks. The unit owners say the situation is not alarming, but it is a matter of concern for the continuous process industries. The high cost of diesel is their biggest worry.

The proprietor of a unit at Ambattur said, “Yes, power cut is on and off. Almost 2 to 3 times every day of varying duration. It has been happening for nearly a month now. Since every power cut and resumption disrupts 15 minutes of production, the net loss of production is about 45 minutes in an 8-hour shift, or about 10%.”

“With the present cost of diesel, it is not possible to run the generator,” he said.

Units at the Kakkalur industrial estate have also been facing power cuts. “This impacts production. Our diesel expenses have gone up 30%-40%,” a unit owner said. The owner of a unit that has operations in Tindivanam said he was facing power cuts. “We have a presence in Guindy, too. Fortunately for us, we don’t have any power cut in Guindy since we have a sub-station within the estate which serves as a nodal point for the estate, in addition to Chennai Metro Rail,” he said.

K. Mariappan, president of the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association, said, “I spoke to the heads of industrial estates in 10 districts and they said power cut was not to the extent of affecting production. It has been there for 5-10 minutes and only at a few places. But for the last 10-20 days, they have been operating diesel generators, and expenditure has increased by 15%-20%.”

He pointed out that with the high cost of raw materials, not all units were operating fully.

Unit owners said coal shortage was a national issue, but the State government should help them if the situation turned serious.