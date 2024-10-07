GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Slur against judiciary: Contempt convict to undergo psychological examination

Justices S.M. Subramaniam and N. Senthilkumar of the Madras HC direct superintendent of Puzhal central prison to take the convict to Kilpauk hospital

Updated - October 07, 2024 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
File photo of the Madras High Court

File photo of the Madras High Court | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Madras High Court has directed the Superintendent of Central Prison at Puzhal in Chennai to subject a convict, undergoing imprisonment for criminal contempt of court, to medical examination, and determine whether he is suffering from any psychological issues.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and N. Senthilkumar granted time until October 17 for the submission of the medical reports from the Institute of Mental Health at Kilpauk, Chennai, after a thorough examination of the convict PU. Venkatesan, a former loco pilot.

The first suo motu contempt of court proceedings against him were initiated in 2020 for his Facebook post containing scandalous allegations against certain Supreme Court and district judges. After the initiation of the proceedings, he began writing letters to judges.

When Justices M.S. Ramesh and Sunder Mohan summoned him to the court on April 22, 2024, for framing charges in the 2020 suo motu contempt proceedings, he levelled false and frivolous allegations against them and insisted on recording the court proceedings using his mobile phone camera.

He also produced a letter written by him to the Chief Justice of India on April 17, 2024, making unsavoury remarks against Justice M.M. Sundresh of the Supreme Court, Justice Ramesh, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, and Justice Mohan of the High Court. The letter also contained photographs of the four judges.

He raised his voice during the hearing of the case, questioned the procedures adopted by the court, and challenged the judges to take action against him. His conduct forced the Division Bench, led by Justice Ramesh, to initiate yet another suo motu contempt proceeding against him.

During the hearing of the second contempt proceeding, he addressed the two judges in the Bench as “criminals.” Finding his conduct to be falling squarely under the Contempt of Courts Act, the judges on June 13, 2024, sentenced him to six months of simple imprisonment.

Subsequently, the Bench, led by Justice Subramaniam, found the contemnor to be a habitual offender who disrupts court proceedings and continues to fling allegations against judges. It wanted to find out whether he was engaging in such a conduct intentionally or because of a psychological issue.

Therefore, the judges directed the prison superintendent to take the convict to the IMH at Kilpauk for examination and submit the medical report before the court.

Published - October 07, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / Tamil Nadu / judge / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.